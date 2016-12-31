Whether trying to identify an unknown number or looking up people's contact details by their names, MobileNumberTracker.com offers everything at one place. The site's extensive offering challenges Truecaller in a way that no other app or service does in India.

Truecaller has made a name for itself with its mobile application that identifies a caller before you answer. Truecaller also lets you find a person's name with a valid phone number, but it has its own limitations. Among several useful features Truecaller offers, the app is not designed to find a person's contact details using a name without notifying the person. That's where MobileNumberTracker.com comes in.

Mobile Number Tracker recently added a new feature "Person Finder" to the site, which allows users to fetch contact details such as phone number and email address using just the name. It is as simple as entering a person's full name in the search bar and Mobile Number Tracker will locate all the possible information for you.

Since the site is crowd sourced, Mobile Number Tracker only fetches details of people's contacts who have signed into the site at least once. It currently has a database of more than 50 million contact numbers in India and plans to grow three times more in terms of traffic and database in 2017.

MobileNumberTracker.com also has a strict privacy policy in place to protect the user's information from being available publicly. While the site lets you find the person's contact details using a name, it will only reveal the details when the user signs in with a valid Google account. This way, the site also adds more members to its site.

The site also allows users to de-list their names from the site, which requires filling out a special request form "Report/De-List Number" available on the site. It takes 24 hours to process users' requests. In order to prevent spam usage, Mobile Number Tracker limits the number of contacts any user can see.

At the current rate of nearly 1 million unique visitors a month, MobileNumberTracker.com is not far from achieving its 2017 goal. The new "Person Finder" feature certainly gives Mobile Number Tracker an edge over Truecaller.

In contrast, MobileNumberTracker.com has been around longer than Truecaller, which was launched in 2009. Mobile Number Tracker was started in 2007 with a simple idea of giving users information about a number's network operator, state and city. Since then, the site has evolved and also has an app for Android smartphones.

Mobile Number Locator for Mobile app was ranked number one in SMS Tools category at Download.com for three consecutive years starting 2010. The company is also in the process of revamping the Android app by adding more features and reducing the size of the app from over 50MB to less than 20MB. With these changes, Mobile Number Tracker is hoping to reach 100 million downloads next year.