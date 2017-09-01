It is official! HBO has given a green signal to the detective drama show, True Detective. Returning for its third season, the anthology will feature yet another case with some mind bending twists.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Nic Pizzolatto returns as the lone writer on the season. Only the fourth episode has been written with David Milch. A total episode count is yet to be revealed.

True Detective's return was announced by the channel recently and they have shared what fans could expect from season 3:

Plot:

HBO revealed that season 3 will tell the tale of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

Cast:

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali who shot to fame following the success of Moonlight will be heading the new season. He will be seen playing the role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas, in the new season.

Other details:

THR reveals that creator Pizzolatto will return as the showrunner and direct Jeremy Saulnier. Pizzolatto, Saulnier, Scott Stephens, Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey and director Cary Joji Fukunaga will serve as Executive Producers. Steve Golin, Bard Dorros and Richard Brown will also be credited as executive producers.

"I'm tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy. I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we're all very excited to tell this story," Pizzolatto, said in a statement.

Air date:

A confirmed date hasn't been provided by HBO or the creators of True Detective, the crime thriller is most-likely to return in the summer of 2018. True Detective season 3 will be accompanied by Westworld's new season on HBO. With two scripts already written, as reported by Digital Spy, the filming is expected to begin soon.