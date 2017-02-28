English actor Stephen Moyer, popularly known for his role as vampire Bill Compton in hit HBO series True Blood, will be sharing screen space with Gotham actress Jamie Chung in an upcoming FOX drama.

The television series, based on Marvel comics X-Men, will revolve around the lives of two ordinary parents and their struggles for survival after realising that three of their children have mutant powers.

In order to protect the little ones from evil powers and fight government officials, they team up with an underground mutant force.

Moyer will play the role of an ambitious lawyer named Reed, who tries hard to balance his personal life with his professional one. When he tries to meet the demands of his clients at the DA's office, it affects his responsibilities towards the family.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actress of Once Upon A Time fame will portray Clarice Fong a.k.a mutant Blink.

Her role is described as a lively and sarcastic person with natural exuberance, whose life is turned upside down after a sudden and traumatic incident.

Another popular celebrity to appear in the upcoming FOX drama is Switched At Birth star Blair Redford. He will play the mutant Sam and his character is described as a native-American leader of an underground mutant group.

The Marvel superhero series is written by Burn Notice's Matt Nix and directed by film-maker Bryan Singer. The executive producers of the show include Lauren Shuler Donner, Jim Chory, Jeph Loeb and Simon Kinberg.

While interacting with the reporters during the Television Critics Association tour recently, executive producer Nix revealed that he will be introducing some of the X-Men movie characters in the show and he will be inventing a few mythological characters.

"I would say that a fan of the movies -- particularly the movies, but also the comic books -- would not be disoriented at all as to where this fits in the mythology," he added (via IGN).