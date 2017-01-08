- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Truck ploughs into pedestrians in Jerusalem terrorist attack
At least four people were killed and 15 injured when a truck drove into pedestrians in Jerusalem. The truck, driven by a Palestinian, struck people as they were walking on the popular Armon Hanatziv promenade. The four dead are said to be soldiers in their 20s. The driver was shot while he was in the vehicle. Hamas spokesman Hazzem Qassem praised the attacker.
Most popular