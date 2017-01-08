Truck ploughs into pedestrians in Jerusalem terrorist attack

At least four people were killed and 15 injured when a truck drove into pedestrians in Jerusalem. The truck, driven by a Palestinian, struck people as they were walking on the popular Armon Hanatziv promenade. The four dead are said to be soldiers in their 20s. The driver was shot while he was in the vehicle. Hamas spokesman Hazzem Qassem praised the attacker.
