Having a 'Plan B' is not a bad idea. A lot of career planners will tell you how an alternative career plan can make your life easy.

Harbhajan Singh, who turns 37 on Monday, July 3, seems to have known the trick back when he was still contemplating what he wanted to do in his life.

The India off-spinner, who is the only son among six siblings in his family, reportedly could have inherited his father's hand tool business. But things changed when Harbhajan proposed the idea of becoming a cricketer to his father. The latter, it seems, had no issues with his son pursuing his dreams and in fact never wanted him to take over his business.

At 37, Harbhajan is now considered as one of the legends of the game. His tallies of 417 Test wickets and 269 One Day International wickets have earned him a place among the leading wicket-takers of the game.

Having made his international debut in 1998, Harbhajan established himself as one of the mainstays of Indian cricket for over two decades and has been part of historic wins, including the Eden Gardens victory over Australia in 2001 which came after the Punjab spinner's 13-wicket rout of Steve Waugh's men. The 37-year-old is still a key member of three-time Indian Premier League champions, Mumbai Indians' unit.

However, it seems it was not an easy route to the top for Harbhajan. The off-spinner, according to his former India teammate Virender Sehwag, even thought of some drastic measures to support his family if he failed to make it big as a cricketer.

Sehwag took to Twitter earlier today to wish birthday boy Harbhajan and also revealed the alternate career plan of the latter.

Hpy B'day @harbhajan_singh

Frm thinking of going to Canada & bcum a truck driver to support family,to bcmng 1 of d best bowlers,grt journey pic.twitter.com/o12qAeQmc4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2017

Quite a few others, including wife Geeta Basra, joined the bandwagon to extend their greetings to Harbhajan.