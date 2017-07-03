Having a 'Plan B' is not a bad idea. A lot of career planners will tell you how an alternative career plan can make your life easy.
Harbhajan Singh, who turns 37 on Monday, July 3, seems to have known the trick back when he was still contemplating what he wanted to do in his life.
The India off-spinner, who is the only son among six siblings in his family, reportedly could have inherited his father's hand tool business. But things changed when Harbhajan proposed the idea of becoming a cricketer to his father. The latter, it seems, had no issues with his son pursuing his dreams and in fact never wanted him to take over his business.
At 37, Harbhajan is now considered as one of the legends of the game. His tallies of 417 Test wickets and 269 One Day International wickets have earned him a place among the leading wicket-takers of the game.
Having made his international debut in 1998, Harbhajan established himself as one of the mainstays of Indian cricket for over two decades and has been part of historic wins, including the Eden Gardens victory over Australia in 2001 which came after the Punjab spinner's 13-wicket rout of Steve Waugh's men. The 37-year-old is still a key member of three-time Indian Premier League champions, Mumbai Indians' unit.
However, it seems it was not an easy route to the top for Harbhajan. The off-spinner, according to his former India teammate Virender Sehwag, even thought of some drastic measures to support his family if he failed to make it big as a cricketer.
Sehwag took to Twitter earlier today to wish birthday boy Harbhajan and also revealed the alternate career plan of the latter.
Hpy B'day @harbhajan_singh— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2017
Frm thinking of going to Canada & bcum a truck driver to support family,to bcmng 1 of d best bowlers,grt journey pic.twitter.com/o12qAeQmc4
Quite a few others, including wife Geeta Basra, joined the bandwagon to extend their greetings to Harbhajan.
@harbhajan_singh happy birthday Bhaju ..may god bless u and ur family ..have a great day— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 2, 2017
@harbhajan_singh happy birthday brother have a good one!— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) July 2, 2017
Happy birthday @harbhajan_singh have a good one paji!!lots of love ❤️ to your family and beautiful daughter ???? pic.twitter.com/MVju5TA1qV— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 2, 2017
Many many happy returns bhajju pa have a greatest year. Best Regards to the family @harbhajan_singh— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 3, 2017
Happy birthday bhajjupa..wish u great year...love to the family...@harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HrROjR8Utv— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) July 2, 2017
Happy birthday Bhajju paa @harbhajan_singh enjoy how you always do ??— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 3, 2017
A very Happy Birthday to Bhajji , a fighter I know since 1997. Stay blessed @harbhajan_singh ! pic.twitter.com/FoOI4wfk0W— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2017
Wish you a very happy birthday Bhajju pajhi...have a grt one, rabb rakha @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/oRkwB6NWF5— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 3, 2017
He's scored 3,569 runs and taken 711 wickets across all three formats for India, happy birthday to @harbhajan_singh! pic.twitter.com/FgKbnmtj8t— ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2017
Wishing you loads of success and happiness over the coming years. Happy birthday, @harbhajan_singh— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 3, 2017
Here's wishing 'The Turbanator' @harbhajan_singh very happy birthday pic.twitter.com/bat6ZfrKdq— BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2017