Naagin 2, which has been ruling the Television Rating Points (TRPs) charts since its inception, lost its top position in Week 51 (December 17 to December 23) of 2016.

The show has slipped to the second spot, while dance reality show Super Dancer, judged by Shilpa Shetty, made it to the top among urban areas, as per to data released by the television audience measurement agency, the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).

The grand finale of Super Dancer, which aired on December 17 and 18, registered 9 million views in urban areas. Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra's Naagin 2 scored 8.7 million viewers.

Kumkum Bhagya secured the third spot with 7 million views, while The Kapil Sharma Show grabbed the fourth spot with 6.5 million viewership.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma witnessed a big jump from previous week's ninth position to fifth place in week 51. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki grabbed the sixth position, while Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein secured the seventh and eighth position, respectively.

Udaan saw a downfall from the sixth position last week to ninth rank in Week 51. At number 10 is Ishqbaaz, which made a surprise entry in the list of top 10 scorers, throwing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai out of the list altogether.

As for the ranking of television channels in urban areas, Star Plus continues to be at the top, pushing Colors TV to the second spot. It was followed by Sony Entertainment Television, Zee TV and Sony SAB. The other top channels are Life OK, &TV, Sony Pal, Rishtey and Zee Anmol.