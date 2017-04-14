Naagin 2 continues to hold on to the top spot in Television Rating Points (TRPs). According to data released by television audience measurement agency Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) for Week 14 (April 1 to April 7), Mouni Roy's show has registered whopping 7.1 million viewership.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kumkum Bhagya continue to secure the second and third spot with 6.6 million and 6.1 million views, respectively. With 5.1 million viewership, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki made it to the fourth spot, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secured the fifth spot with 5.1 millions views.

The Kapil Sharma Show, which witnessed a major drop in its ratings ever since its key members including Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar went missing from the show following the infamous mid-air brawl between Sunil and Kapil, is struggling to make it to the top most-watched shows.

According to Bollywood Life, the comedy show has slipped to 12th spot, despite bringing in new members to entertain viewers.

Meanwhile, the new season of dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 has come up as a big contender in the TRP charts with its mind-blowing dance performances by popular celebrities. It has grabbed the 10th spot in Week 14 of 2017.