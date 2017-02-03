Naagin 2 continues to rule the Television Rating Points (TRPs) this year as well. In Week 4 of 2017 (January 21-January 27), Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra's show registered 7.2 million views in urban areas, according to data released by the television audience measurement agency, the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).

The second in the list is The Kapil Sharma Show with 6.7 million views. A little behind the comedy show is Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena's Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which garnered 6.5 million views.

Kumkum Bhagya, which usually remains in the top three positions, slipped to the fourth rank with 6.06 million views. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah missed the fourth position by a small margin (6.05 million views).

The sixth spot was grabbed by Udaan, while Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein secured the seventh and eight positions, respectively.

For quite some time now, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which was the third most watched show for the past several months, have not been able to make it to the top five shows.

As for the ranking of television channels in urban areas, Star Plus continues to be at the top, pushing Colors TV to the second spot. It was followed by Sony Entertainment Television, Zee TV and Sony SAB. The other top channels are Life OK, DD National, &TV, Rishtey and Star Utsav.