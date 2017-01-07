Naagin 2, which lost its top position in last week's Television Rating Points (TRPs), is back at the number one spot. In week 52 of 2016 (December 24 to December 30), Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra's show registered 9 million views in urban areas, according to data released by the television audience measurement agency, the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).

Way behind Naagin 2 is Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which is back at the second spot after a long time, with 7 million views. Kumkum Bhagya retained its third slot. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's show secured the third position with 6.9 million views.

The Kapil Sharma Show too retained its fourth position with 6.6 million views. The comedy show had received 6.5 million views previous week.

Udaan, which slipped to the ninth rank in Week 51, climbed to the fifth position in Week 52 of 2016. Chakor and Kamal Narayan's never-ending enmity seems to be working in favour of the show.

At the sixth position is Sasural Simar Ka, which is back in the top 10 list after a really long time, Bollywood Life reported. Saath Nibhana Saathiya is at the seventh position, while Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma dropped from the fifth place last week to the eighth place in Week 52.

Indian Idol 9 made a grand entry on the charts, bagging the ninth position. It remains to be seen if it manages to remain in the top 10 list throughout the season. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which was at the eighth place previous week, is in the tenth position this week.

As for the ranking of television channels in urban areas, Colors TV beat Star plus to be at the top, while Star Plus grabbed the second spot. It was followed by Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB and Zee TV. The other top channels are Life OK, &TV, Rishtey, Sony Pal and Zee Anmol.

TRP is a tool to measure viewers' preferred programmes and the popularity of a particular channel based on data collected from a particular geography and demography.