Naagin 2 continues to rule the Television Rating Points (TRPs) in Week 50 (December 10 to December 16) of 2016 as well. Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra's show registered 8.4 million views in urban areas, according to data released by the television audience measurement agency, the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).

The second in the list is Kumkum Bhagya with 7.3million views. Dance reality show Super Dancer jumped to the third spot with 6.86million views.

A little behind Super Dancer was The Kapil Sharma Show, which grabbed the fourth position with 6.82million views. The fifth in the list of top scorers is Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which managed 6.7million views.

Surprisingly, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which was the third most watched show until a few weeks ago, couldn't make it to the top five shows in Week 50 as well. Another show Udaan, which was one of the top shows until a few weeks, failed to make it to the top five list.

As for the ranking of television channels in urban areas, Star Plus continues to be at the top, pushing Colors TV to the second spot. It was followed by Sony Entertainment Television, Zee TV and Life OK. The other top channels are Sony SAB, &TV, Sony Pal, Rishtey and Zee Anmol.