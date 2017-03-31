The controversy surrounding Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover has affected The Kapil Sharma Show's ratings as well. As per the Television Rating Points (TRPs) of Week 12 (March 18-24) of 2017, Kapil Sharma's show couldn't make it to the top 10 list, Bollywood Life reported.

With the central characters of the show, including Dr Mashoor Gulati (Sunil Grover), Dadi (Ali Asgar) and Chandu Chaiwala (Chandan Prabhakar) missing from the comedy show, the show failed to entertain viewers.

Since its inception, The Kapil Sharma Show had always made it to the top five most-watched shows and was the number one non-fiction show. However, with the absence of the key characters, it seems the comedy show is slowly losing its sheen.

There were reports that Sony TV has roped in Raju Shrivastava as Sunil's replacement. It now remains to be seen if Raju's performances and his comic timings manage to tickle viewers' funny bones and bring the show back to the top five most watched shows.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy's Naagin 2 has cemented the first position as it continues to remain at the top rank ever since Season 1 started.

The second spot is secured by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which continues to keep the audience glued to their seats. Abhi-Pragya's Kumkum Bhagya is on the third place while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah grabbed the fourth rank.

A new show, Shani, has climbed to the fifth position, while Swabhimaan and Shakti scored the sixth and seventh place, respectively. The eighth and ninth rank were secured by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Udaan, respectively. Singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa managed to grab the 10th position.