Tropical depression 16 in the Atlantic has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Nate and is projected to impact Nicaragua and Honduras with heavy rainfall. It is on track for the Gulf Coast and is likely to strengthen to a hurricane, threatening Mexico and Louisiana through the Florida Panhandle. The storm comes only a month after of devastation from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
Tropical Storm Nate predicted to hit US Gulf Coast as a hurricane
- October 5, 2017 22:52 IST
