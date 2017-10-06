At least 22 have been killed in Central America on Thursday (5 October) as Tropical Storm Nate pummelled the region with heavy rain. The US National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for portions of coastlines in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, where the storm is expected to hit as a Category 1 hurricane.
Tropical Storm Nate kills 22 in Central America as it heads towards US
- October 6, 2017 15:39 IST
