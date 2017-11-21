Rishi Kapoor has found himself in hot waters again as the actor pairs the singer's photo with a flower vase and tweeted, "Phool Khilen hain Gulshan Gulshan!"

Phool Khilen hain Gulshan Gulshan! pic.twitter.com/MtpnVPujoB — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 20, 2017

The tweet did not go down well with the Twitterati who started trolling him back. Check out some of the responses:

"baba again daroo jyada ho gai..kam piya karo.nashe me kya kya post karte ho..diluted liya karo n light bhi" [sic.]

Kitane Hue, 2 Ya 3.... Peg? ? — Ziya ? (@im_ziya) November 20, 2017

Sir ye 2 peg ka asr hai ya aaj full bottle? — SHUBHAM SINGH?? (@srajputshubham) November 21, 2017

"Sir ye 2 peg ka asr hai ya aaj full bottle" [sic.]

baba again daroo jyada ho gai..kam piya karo.nashe me kya kya post karte ho..diluted liya karo n light bhi — !_m_@kh!| (@Akhiles82132451) November 21, 2017

baba again daroo jyada ho gai..kam piya karo.nashe me kya kya post karte ho..diluted liya karo n light bhi — !_m_@kh!| (@Akhiles82132451) November 21, 2017

"Is that ranbir's joint you are on?" [sic.]

Objectifying the women - shame shame sir ji - she is having a flower in her womb and u r comparing her with a flower pot - shame shame - — Atul Banga (@bangaatul) November 21, 2017

"Objectifying the women - shame shame sir ji - she is having a flower in her womb and u r comparing her with a flower pot - shame shame" [sic.]

Phir daru piya re tu — aman gupta (@amangupta898) November 21, 2017

"Phir daru piya re tu" [sic.]

He recently made headlines when he voiced his support to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah who said that the part of Kashmir held by Islamabad will remain with Pakistan. Abdullah also said that Jammu and Kashmir needed more autonomy and chided those seeking "azadi".

Agreeing with the former J&K chief minister's views on Kashmir, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di."

The veteran actor, in his tweet, was referring to his ancestral house in Peshawar, Pakistan which he wishes to visit before dying. It was constructed between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, the father of Prithviraj Kapoor, the first member of the family to enter the film industry. The Kapoors shifted to India after the 1947 partition.

However, Kapoor's words didn't go down really well with the social media users who assumed that the veteran actor was most possibly drunk while tweeting.

A Twitter user wrote, "So, you are ready to surrender to the aggressor. Due to such meekness, your grandfather was driven out of their ancestral lands. Remember, you would've to leave present abode too, if islamic terrorists have their way. So, be ready to lend shoulder to national cause."