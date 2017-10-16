British bike manufacturer Triumph launched its popular middleweight motorcycle, Street Triple RS, in India on Monday, October 16, with a price tag of Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Street Triple RS, the top-of-the-line variant of Triumph Street Triple, has been launched in India two months after the launch of Street Triple S. The Street Triple RS is the fifth launch of Triumph in 2017. The Street Triple range comes in three variants — Street Triple S, Street Triple R and Street Triple RS.

The new top-of-the-line Street Triple RS gets the same 765 cc, Liquid-cooled, 12 valves, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine, but with a different state of tune. The engine in the Triple RS develops 121 bhp at 11,700 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 10,800 rpm. In the Street Triple S, the mill churns out 111 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 73 Nm of torque 9,100 rpm mated to six-speed gearbox.

Triumph Street Triple RS employs 41mm upside down big piston front forks and fully adjustable Ohlins rear shock. It also gets Brembo brakes, switchable ABS and five riding modes-- road, rain, sport, track and rider. Street Triple RS features 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument, which is a major upgrade from Street Triple S. It comes in two colours -- Matt Silver Ice and Phantom Black

Triumph Street Triple RS specs

Engine

Engine Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder Capacity 765cc Max. Power 121.2bhp at 11700rpm Max. Torque 77Nm @ 10800rpm Gearbox Six-speed

Dimensions

Height 1085mm Width 735mm Wheelbase 1410mm Weight 166kg Tank Capacity 17.4l

Suspension and Brake