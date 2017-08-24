UPDATE: Triumph Motorcycles launched its new Street Scrambler in India at Rs 8.10 lakh.

"Our ambition was to deliver a new segment state of the art rugged off road styled motorcycle that is both addictive everyday fun and an off-road motorcycle but with its own distinctive attitude. The Triumph Street Scrambler delivers on these while demonstrating unique levels of capability, performance, fun to ride accessibility and ready to personalise with individual custom likes. Our hope is to keep making newer and better associations and products and to keep delivering on the high-standards that is the Triumph way of riding," said Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd.

British iconic motorcycle manufacturer Triumph is all set to launch its Street Scrambler in India on Thursday, August 24. Triumph Street Scrambler is coming to India closer to the launch of 2017 Tiger explorer XCx.

The new Triumph Street Scrambler, which draws inspiration Bonneville, features an interchangeable pillion seat and aluminium rear rack, removable pillion pegs and hangers, adventure style front pegs and bash plate. Built on the new chassis, it has longer rear shocks, a 19-inch front wheel, wide handlebars and a low seat height.

Powering the motorcycle is water-cooled, 900cc parallel-twin mill as the Street Twin, which can churn out 54 bhp of power and 80 Nm of peak torque. It features Ride-by-Wire, switchable ABS, switchable traction control, torque-assist clutch, USB charging socket an engine immobiliser. Street Scrambler gets 41 mm KYB front forks and KYB twin shocks at the rear.

The breaking in the new Scrambler will be taken care of by a single 310 mm front disc and a single 255 mm disc at the rear.

Fitted with Metzler Tourance tyres, the new Street Scrambler is available three paint schemes — Jet Black, Matt Kaki Green and a twin colour scheme — Korosi Red/Frozen Silver with jet black coach lining. The new Street Scrambler gets compact twin exhaust system with brushed stainless steel headers and LED rear lights.

The new Street Scrambler will be pitted against Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled in India.