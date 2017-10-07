British motorcycle maker Triumph appears to be gearing up for its next launch in India soon. The company has kick-started a new teaser camping for its upcoming motorcycle on the social media with the coming soon tag.

Although the updates on its social media do not reveal which is the model that will soon join its line-up in India, various reports suggest that this could be the top-of-the-line variant of the Triumph Street Triple, the Triumph Street Triple RS. Rumour also has it that Triumph Street Triple RS launch could happen on October 10.

Triumph already launched the Street Triple S in the country back in July this year. The Street Triple range comes in 3 variants — Street Triple S, Street Triple R and Street Triple RS. The new top-of-the-line Street Triple RS also gets the same 765 cc, Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine, but with a different state of tune.

In the upcoming model, the engine develops 121 bhp at 11,700 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 10,800 rpm. In the Street Triple S, the mill churns out 111 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 73 Nm of torque 9,100 rpm mated to six-speed gearbox.

It gets 41mm upside down big piston front forks and fully adjustable Ohlins rear shock. It features full-colour TFT instrument, which is a major upgrade from the Street Triple S.

The Street Triple RS is expected to be priced above Rs 10 lakh, considering that its lower model the Street Triple S is priced at Rs 8.5 lakh.