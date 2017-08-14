After launching 2017 Tiger Explorer in India, British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph is reportedly gearing up to add yet another motorcycle in its India range soon. If the emerging reports are to be believed, Triumph Street Scrambler is scheduled for its launch in the country on August 24.

A report of CarandBike notes that the new Street Scrambler, which will take on the likes of Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, is expected to be priced at around Rs 8 lakh. The new Triumph Street Scrambler features an interchangeable pillion seat and aluminium rear rack, removable pillion pegs and hangers, adventure style front pegs and bash plate. Built on the new chassis, it has longer rear shocks, a 19-inch front wheel, wide handlebars and a low seat height.

Powering the motorcycle is water-cooled, 900cc parallel-twin mill as the Street Twin and features Ride-by-Wire, switchable ABS, switchable traction control, torque-assist clutch, USB charging socket an engine immobiliser. Street Scrambler gets 41 mm KYB front forks and KYB twin shocks at the rear. The breaking in the new Scrambler will be taken care of by a single 310 mm front disc and a single 255 mm disc at the rear.

Fitted with Metzler Tourance tyres, the new Street Scrambler is available three paint schemes — Jet Black, Matt Kaki Green and a twin colour scheme — Korosi Red/Frozen Silver with jet black coach lining. The new Street Scrambler gets compact twin exhaust system with brushed stainless steel headers and LED rear lights.

The new Street Scrambler is offered with over 150 accessories to add more off-road attitude and style, which includes adjustable rear piggyback FOX shocks with threaded preloaded adjustment, 24 position compression damping, larger internal piston, external oil reservoir, black glass-filled nylon headlight grill, aluminium handlebar brace, internally wired heated grips, integrated dual temperature control button steel fabricated centre stand kit and many more.

