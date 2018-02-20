Triumph Motorcycles had introduced its classic cruiser with British custom laid-back style, Bonneville Speedmaster, in India at the India Bike Week in November 2017. The British high-end bike marque has now decided to launch the Bobber-based cruiser on February 27.

Expected to be priced around Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Bonneville Speedmaster was introduced to global markets in October 2017. It features a classic custom heritage design that goes in line with the Bonneville family of bikes. Triumph Motorcycles claims that the Speedmaster has more classic British custom laid-back style and an even higher level of specification.

At the heart of the new Bonneville Speedmaster is the same engine as the Bobber and the Bonneville T120. It is powered by 1200 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 77hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 106Nm at 4,000rpm. The Speedmaster is 8kg heavier than the Bobber Black and weighs 245.5kg.

The Speedmaster boasts off two riding modes, ABS, switchable traction control and cruise control for superior riding experience. The premium cruiser comes fitted with 130/90-section front tire and a 150/80-section at the rear. To be offered in three colors -- Jet Black, Cranberry Red and Fusion White/Phantom Black, the Bonneville Speedmaster would be the most affordable cruiser of Triumph motorcycle in India.

The Speedmaster is equipped with 41mm telescopic forks at the front with 90mm travel and an adjustable monoshock unit at the rear with 73mm rear travel. The braking power comes from Brembo twin-piston 310mm discs at the front and Nissin single-piston 255mm disc at the rear.

Triumph Motorcycles India MD Vimal Sumbly has already stated that the company plans to launch four bikes in 2018. The company also plans to ramp up dealership count to 17 by March 2018 and 20 by the end of next year.