British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles has launched its classic cruiser, Bonneville Speedmaster, in India at Rs 11,11,555 (ex-showroom). The Bonneville Bobber-based cruiser was first previewed in India at the India Bike Week in November 2017.

The Speedmaster features classic custom heritage design that goes in line with the Bonneville family of bikes. The company claims its new motorcycle has more classic British custom laid-back style and an even higher level of specification. It gets curved back handlebars and forward-set pegs for an easy and relaxed riding position.

Compared to the Bonneville Bobber, the Speedmaster gets revised ergonomics. This includes a 12-litre tank in place of 9.1-litre tank seen on the Bobber. The Bobber is offered only with rider seat while the Speedmaster gets pillion seat as well.

At the heart of the new Bonneville Speedmaster is the same engine as the Bobber and the Bonneville T120. The new motorcycle is powered by a 1200cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 77hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 106Nm at 4,000rpm mated to the six-speed gearbox.

The Speedmaster comes with power modes (Road and Rain), switchable traction control, ride-by-wire, and is also the cruise control first time in the Bonneville family. The Speedmaster is 8kg heavier than the Bobber Black and weighs 245.5kg.

The premium cruiser comes fitted with 130/90-section front tire and a 150/80-section at the rear. Suspension duties are taken care by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, which is adjustable for preload. Braking power comes from 310mm twin disc front brakes with two twin-piston Brembo calipers and a single 255mm disc at the back, while ABS is standard.

Triumph Motorcycles India will also offer two 'inspiration' kits - Maverick and Highway with the Speedmaster. The Maverick kit will offer a single leather seat, flat handlebar and blacked out Vance & Hines exhausts for additional Rs 1.10 lakh while the Highway kit offers add-ons like leather panniers, highway windscreen, and a pillion backrest. It will cost around Rs 1.26 lakh over the bikes price.