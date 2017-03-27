British motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles has announced the launch date of its upcoming 'Brutal Beauty', the Bonneville Bobber, in India. The company has started sending invites to the media for an event on March 29.

The Bonneville Bobber will be Triumph's latest addition to its Bonneville range in India. Some of the dealerships of the company have already started accepting bookings for the new Bonneville Bobber and it is expected to be priced at around Rs 12 lakh.

Powering the new Bonneville Bobber is a 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor borrowed from the Bonneville T120 that produces 80bhp and 105Nm of torque. Based on the Triumph Bonneville T120, Bonneville Bobber gets new cage-type swingarm and a monoshock, which is mounted underneath the seat. The setup makes the motorcycle appear without rear suspension.

Expected to be offered in four colour options — Ironstone with a matt finish, Morello Red, Jet Black, and a combination of Green and Frozen Silver with British racing twist — the Bonneville Bobber features ride-by-wire, riding modes, switchable traction control, ABS and torque-assist clutch. The Bobber includes battery box with stainless steel strap, bar end mirrors, rear mudguard loop, carb styled twin throttle bodies, adjustable levers, traditional rubber gaiters, classic rear 'drum brake' inspired hub, new side panel and sprocket cover with removable inspection cap and LED taillamps.