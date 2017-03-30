Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Triumph Bonneville Bobber launch, Triumph Bonneville Bobber price

British motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles made another addition to the Bonneville family in India, the Bonneville Bobber. The Bonneville Bobber has been priced at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powering the new Bonneville Bobber is a 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor borrowed from the Bonneville T120 that produces 80bhp and 105Nm of torque. Based on the Triumph Bonneville T120, the Bobber gets authentic battery box with stainless steel strap, bar end mirrors, rear mudguard loop, carb styled twin throttle bodies, broad adjustable levers, traditional rubber gaiters, classic rear 'drum brake' inspired hub, new side panel and sprocket cover with removable inspection cap.

The Bonneville Bobber features new cage-type swingarm and a mono shock, which is mounted underneath the seat. The setup makes the motorcycle appear without rear suspension. Other features include 'clean line' Bonneville technology packaging system, which includes the straight line hidden 'cat box' pipe run and the sensitive incorporation of rider focused technology such as the ECU, ABS modulator and immobiliser.

The new Bobber comes in four colour options

  • Ironstone, with a matt finish
  •  Morello Red
  • Green and Frozen Silver, with a British racing twist
  • Jet Black

Triumph Bonneville Bobber specs
Engine and Transmission
Type Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Capacity 1200cc
Bore/Stroke 97.6 x 80 mm
Maximum Power 76Bhp (57 kW) @ 6100rpm
Maximum Torque 106Nm @ 4000rpm
Fuel system Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
Exhaust Straight line stainless steel twin-skin slash cut twin stubby silencers
Clutch Torque assist. Wet, multi-plate clutch
Gearbox 6-speed
Chassis
Frame Tubular steel twin cradle
Swingarm Twin-sided, tubular steel
Front Wheel Wire spoked, Steel rims 19 x 2.5 inch
Rear Wheel Wire spoked, Steel rims 16 x 3.5 inch
Front Tyre 100/90-19 M/C 57H Avon Cobra AV71
Rear Tyre 150/80 R16 M/C 71W Avon Cobra AV72 radial cruiser
Front Suspension KYB 41mm forks. 90mm travel
Rear Suspension KYB mono-shock with linkage, 77mm travel
Front Brake Single 310mm disc, 2-piston Nissin floating caliper, ABS
Rear Brake Single 255mm disc, single piston Nissin floating caliper, ABS
Instrument Display/Functions Odometer, Rev counter, Gear position indicator, Range to empty, Fuel level, Average and current fuel consumption, Clock, Two trip settings, Service indicator, Traction control settings
Dimensions and Weights
Length 2235mm
Width (Handlebars) 800mm
Height Without Mirrors 1025mm
Seat Height 690mm
Wheelbase 1510mm
Dry Weight 228kg
Fuel Tank Capacity 9.1L

