British motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles made another addition to the Bonneville family in India, the Bonneville Bobber. The Bonneville Bobber has been priced at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Powering the new Bonneville Bobber is a 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor borrowed from the Bonneville T120 that produces 80bhp and 105Nm of torque. Based on the Triumph Bonneville T120, the Bobber gets authentic battery box with stainless steel strap, bar end mirrors, rear mudguard loop, carb styled twin throttle bodies, broad adjustable levers, traditional rubber gaiters, classic rear 'drum brake' inspired hub, new side panel and sprocket cover with removable inspection cap.
The Bonneville Bobber features new cage-type swingarm and a mono shock, which is mounted underneath the seat. The setup makes the motorcycle appear without rear suspension. Other features include 'clean line' Bonneville technology packaging system, which includes the straight line hidden 'cat box' pipe run and the sensitive incorporation of rider focused technology such as the ECU, ABS modulator and immobiliser.
|
Triumph Bonneville Bobber specs
|Engine and Transmission
|Type
|Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
|Capacity
|1200cc
|Bore/Stroke
|97.6 x 80 mm
|Maximum Power
|76Bhp (57 kW) @ 6100rpm
|Maximum Torque
|106Nm @ 4000rpm
|Fuel system
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
|Exhaust
|Straight line stainless steel twin-skin slash cut twin stubby silencers
|Clutch
|Torque assist. Wet, multi-plate clutch
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Chassis
|Frame
|Tubular steel twin cradle
|Swingarm
|Twin-sided, tubular steel
|Front Wheel
|Wire spoked, Steel rims 19 x 2.5 inch
|Rear Wheel
|Wire spoked, Steel rims 16 x 3.5 inch
|Front Tyre
|100/90-19 M/C 57H Avon Cobra AV71
|Rear Tyre
|150/80 R16 M/C 71W Avon Cobra AV72 radial cruiser
|Front Suspension
|KYB 41mm forks. 90mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|KYB mono-shock with linkage, 77mm travel
|Front Brake
|Single 310mm disc, 2-piston Nissin floating caliper, ABS
|Rear Brake
|Single 255mm disc, single piston Nissin floating caliper, ABS
|Instrument Display/Functions
|Odometer, Rev counter, Gear position indicator, Range to empty, Fuel level, Average and current fuel consumption, Clock, Two trip settings, Service indicator, Traction control settings
|Dimensions and Weights
|Length
|2235mm
|Width (Handlebars)
|800mm
|Height Without Mirrors
|1025mm
|Seat Height
|690mm
|Wheelbase
|1510mm
|Dry Weight
|228kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|9.1L
