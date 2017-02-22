Trisha Krishnan has announced that she will be part of Vikram's forthcoming movie Saamy 2. Putting end to rumours on whether or not she will be part of the project, the actress took to Twitter to reveal the news on Wednesday.

"Wudnt call it a circle but looks like I'm back to where I started #SAAMY2 #onboard #doubletheaction #doublethelove #excited #Trish62 ❤️ [sic]" Trisha Krishnan tweeted.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to 2003 blockbuster film Saamy. She had played the role of Brahmin girl Bhuvana in the Tamil flick. The role was a blend of traditional and glamorous avatars and remained one of the feathers in her cap in her early days in the industry.

Saamy was produced by late legendary filmmaker K Balachander. The movie redefined Chiyaan's image as a mass hero and had set the box office on fire. The success of the Tamil film paved way for its remake in other languages like Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

The first instalment was about corrupt cop Aarusaamy, who smartly eliminates his rivals.

Currently, the pre-production works of Saamy 2 are underway and shooting is expected to take off after Vikram wraps up Dhruva Natchathiram, which is written and directed by Gautham Menon.

Saamy 3 will be simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu and it will be an out-and-out mass film.

Coming back to Trisha Krishnan, she has a lot of exciting movies in her kitty. Mohini, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Garjanai, 1818 and Hey Jude are some of her biggies.