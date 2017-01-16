Trisha Krishnan has bid goodbye to Twitter after her account was hacked following the massive flak she received from Jallikattu supporters for her association with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). PETA had opposed the bull-taming sport, which did not go down well with the supporters of the sport. Before deactivating her account, the actress tweeted that the she would stay away from social media until she decides further course of action.

The actress was abused in harshest language and trolled by a section of Jallikattu supporters for the said reason. Trisha's movie Garjanai shooting was also halted after people tried to disrupt the schedule in Madurai.

Hurt by the language used by people to criticise her, Trisha shared her pain on Twitter in a series of posts. The Mankatha girl hit out at the abuses by citing that she has not opposed Jallikattu and claimed, "Disrespecting a woman and her family is tamil culture?You should be ashamed to call urself a Tamilian or even speak about Tamil culture."

If it was not enough, her Twitter account was hacked and the hacker posted, "I'm a Tamilian and I support @Peta @PetaIndia cruelty to animals no matter how old the traditions are is no justification." Expectedly, this post came under severe criticism, leaving Trisha extremely pained.

"This tweet is not posted by me and is absolute rubbish. Believe it or not I am making my stand clear. already complained 2 d authorities," she clarified about her account being hacked. Later, she revealed her decision to bid goodbye to Twitter.

Kamal Haasan lent his support to Trisha and requested people not to hurt her. He further posted, "My support is always for decency. Let individuals be . Dont weaken our case by slandering. Leave small people alone fight decesion makers." Radikaa Sarathkumar, Arvind Swamy and many others extended their support to the actress.