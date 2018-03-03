The magic figure to form the government in the state is 31 (60 member assembly)

Meghalaya election result 2018 LIVE

Nagaland election result 2018 LIVE

10:47 am: Current chief minister Manik Sarkar leading by 1682 votes



CM Manik Sarkar leading from Dhanpur constituency by 1682 votes #TripuraElection2018 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/4X6WlB60di — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

10:44 am: BJP hopes to win in Tripura

Trends are encouraging, I am hopeful and confident that BJP will form the Govt in Tripura: Himanta Biswa Sarma,BJP #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/NQFaGsNwZ2 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

10:38 am: Counting in all 59 constituencies underway. BJP is leading in 36 and CPM in 23. Election in one constituency has been countermanded following the death of a candidate.

10:25 am: Brinda Karat of CPM told ANI that the party is confident of winning in Tripura

We are very confident, let more rounds of counting complete, our leads are going to get much bigger: Brinda Karat,CPI on #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/kacKtClpnx — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

10:14 am: Exit polls have predicted win for BJP-IPFT alliance but CPM is leading at the moment

09:40 am: Counting underway 56/59. CPM leading in 29, BJP - 27

09:16am: Counting underway in 51/59 constituencies. CPM leading in 25, BJP - 23, Congress 3

09:10 am: One of the vote counting centers captured by ANI

Visuals from inside a counting centre in Agartala #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/bl6vg5nErc — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

08:59 am: Vote counting in 47 out of 59 constituencies underway. CPM currently leading in 23, BJP - 22, Congress - 2

08:47 am: Counting in 41 constituencies out of 59 currently on -- BJP leading in 20 constituencies, CPM in 19, Congress in 2

Seeing the earlier trends:, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP: Ram Madhav, BJP pic.twitter.com/66V7BPCXDn — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

08:30 am: Counting of votes has begun. CPM is currently leading in 8 constituencies and BJP-IPFT alliance in 4

08:13 am: Ramendra Narayan Debbarma, sitting MLA and CPM candidate for Charilam constituency, died a week ahead of the Assembly elections, so the election in this assembly segment was countermanded as per electoral laws.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tripura State Legislative Assembly election 2018 result will be declared a few hours from now after the counting of votes, which is scheduled to begin at 8 am, concludes in the afternoon.

We will provide you live update of the results when vote counting begins. Stay tuned to this page.

Tripura registered a voter turnout of 92 percent when it went to polls on February 18. A total of 297 candidates entered the fray for 59 seats in the 60 member state assembly. The polling in the Charilam constituency in western Tripura was postponed following the death of the CPM MLA and candidate on February 11, days ahead of the elections.

The incumbent chief minister Manik Sarkar, who has been in the top seat for the last two decades, hopes that the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will retain power in the red bastion.

The Left Front has contested from all 59 seats when the polling held in February.

Congress fielded 56 candidates in the just concluded elections, and there are several parties like All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Amra Bangalee, and Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) in the fray but it appears like BJP will be the biggest threat to Left Front.

According to the exit poll by AxisMyIndia, the BJP-IPFT alliance will win 44-50 seats with 49 percent vote share, while the Left Front is projected to win only 9-15 seats with 40 percent vote share. JanKiBaat-NewsX also predicted in its exit poll that the BJP-IPFT alliance would win 35-45 seats, while 14-23 seats will go to the Left Front.

However, an exit poll by CVoter has predicted and neck-and-neck fight with the Left Front winning 26-34 seats and the BJP-IPFT alliance bagging 24-32 seats.