The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that triple talaq - the Muslim practice that allows men to instantly divorce their wives - is unconstitutional, striking it down.

In a 3-2 majority judgement, a five-Judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, Justices Kurian Joseph, Rohinton Fali Nariman, Uday Umesh Lalit and Abdul Nazeer held that triple talaq is not integral to Islam, is banned in law and lacks approval of the Shariat.

