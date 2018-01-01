One of the five women who fought against the 'unconstitutional' practice of triple talaq, Ishrat Jahan, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP West Bengal unit's General Secretary Sayantan Basu joined the party at their Howrah office on Saturday, December 30.

Ishrat herself has been a victim of the triple talaq. Her husband, Murtaza, had allegedly called Ishrat from Dubai in 2015, where he said "talaq talaq talaq" to claim divorce and disconnected the call.

Also Read: SC strikes down triple talaq: Read the full text of the verdict here

While the 31-year-old Ishrat paid many visits to the court for justice, the Supreme Court condemned the Islamic practice and declared it unconstitutional in its verdict of August 22, 2017.

A mother of four, Ishrat, had said in 2015, "I don't accept the talaq by phone. I want justice. I want my three daughters and one son back from my husband who snatched them away and I want maintenance for their upbringing, that's why I have gone to court. I will fight to the finish."

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was on a tour when he confirmed to the Times of India that he has received details of Ishrat joining the party.

The Triple Talaq Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on December 28. It was tabled in the Parliament amidst the presence of Opposition, including Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Bhatruhari Mahtab and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member Asaduddin Owaisi.

Now, the opposition including Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress and the Left are set to meet on Tuesday where they will discuss their stance on whether the bill criminalising the practice of instant triple talaq deserved to be passed in the upper house or not.

A senior Congress leader on Monday said, "We will take a collective decision after talking to other political parties."