Triple Talaq started trending after the Supreme Court banned the practice in India on Tuesday. The historic judgement was passed after five Muslim women, who got divorced via triple Talaq or instant divorce, filed cases in the court.

As soon as the verdict came out, people have been applauding the apex court for banning the age-old practice. It is believed to be a big step in bringing about gender equality in India.

The Supreme Court, led by five judges, has banned triple Talaq by a ratio of 3:2. The highest court in the country has declared the practice unconstitutional. The verdict has been welcomed by a majority of the population.

While so much is being talked about triple talaq or instant divorce, let's have a look at what exactly this practice is all about.