Triple Talaq started trending after the Supreme Court banned the practice in India on Tuesday. The historic judgement was passed after five Muslim women, who got divorced via triple Talaq or instant divorce, filed cases in the court.
As soon as the verdict came out, people have been applauding the apex court for banning the age-old practice. It is believed to be a big step in bringing about gender equality in India.
The Supreme Court, led by five judges, has banned triple Talaq by a ratio of 3:2. The highest court in the country has declared the practice unconstitutional. The verdict has been welcomed by a majority of the population.
While so much is being talked about triple talaq or instant divorce, let's have a look at what exactly this practice is all about.
- Triple talaq is an age-old practice under Islam whereby a Muslim man can divorce his wife instantly by just saying the word "talaq" three times.
- Triple Talaq has existed in India for several decades.
- While earlier triple Talaq was delivered verbally or in written form, it had been given by electronic means like telephone, SMS, email or even on social media, including Whatsapp, in recent times.
- Triple Talaq or instant divorce is not followed by all Muslims across the world.
- Triple Talaq is not mentioned in the Quran and many Islamic legal schools disapprove of this practice. Even Islamic countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh have banned this practice.
- One of the most criticised aspects about triple talaq, originally called talaq al-bid'ah, is that if the husband later wants to remarry his wife, he cannot do it unless the lady marries another man, consummating the second marriage, and then gets divorced to remarry her first husband. This process is called nikah halala.