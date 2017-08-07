Caribbean Premier League 2017 action shifts from Florida to Trinidad as home side Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Stars meet in the sixth match of the season at Port of Spain on Monday, August 7.

The two teams met on the opening day of the tournament at Gros Islet Stars were blown away by the Trinbago when the two teams met on the opening day of the T20 tournament at Gros Islet

New Zealand imports Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro struck quickfire half-centuries as Dwayne Bravo's side gunned down a 133-run target in just 10.4 overs. Skipper Bravo and Pakistan leg-spin sensation Shadab Khan, who was making his CPL debut, picked up two wickets each as Darren Sammy's side came up with a drab show on August 4.

A lot of hype was surrounding the opening fixture as Trinbago had booted out St Lucia in the Eliminator 1 last year. Sammy's team, who were gunning for revenge, were completely outplayed.

It will be interesting to see how St Lucia respond after the crushing loss. Notably, Trinbago, who are playing the first home game of the season, will have the ground support.

Shane Watson boost for Stars?

Stars will be hoping their strong top-order, consisting Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher, fires later today.

Shane Watson, who played a key role in their run to the Playoffs last season, is expected to return after he missed the opener due to a calf injury. The Australian all-rounder will add depth to the batting line-up.

Sammy would also want his experienced campaigners Marlon Samuels and Jesse Ryder to step up and contribute for the team.

Rahkeem Cornwall was taken to the cleaners by McCullum and Munro on the opening day, and the lack of a quality spinner in the line-up might haunt the Stars throughout the season.

On the other hand, in Sunil Narine and Shadab, Trinbago have the best spin attack in the league and the duo might as well prove to be the difference between the two teams on Monday.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The sixth match of CPL 2017 between Stars and Trinbago will start at 8 pm local time, 5:30 am IST [Tuesday], 12 am GMT [Tuesday].

Live streaming and TV coverage information