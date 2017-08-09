Trinbago Knight Riders have been the best team in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2017, winning both their matches so far in the competition. They will be eager to continue that unbeaten streak as they face Jamaica Tallawahs at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Taking one look at the batting line-up of the Knight Riders will make us realise that they are not one of those teams who can be beaten in CPL 2017. After Brendon McCullum and Sunil Narine as openers, they have Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Denesh Ramdin to follow, which makes it for an exciting and dangerous batting order.

McCullum showed his dangerous form in their opening match, scoring 27-ball 58, including seven massive sixes. It is such a big-hitting ability, which makes him a dangerous batsman.

However, their strength does not lie in the batting department alone. Though Sunil Narine may no longer be the kind of threat he was a couple of years ago, one cannot underestimate his immaculate line and length, which can trouble opponents. He can stifle batsmen at one end, and his fellow bowlers at the other end can take advantage of that scenario.

Besides Narine, Khary Pierre, Shabad Khan and Dwayne Bravo can be more than handy with their white ball skills.

On paper, Trinbago Knight Riders look a solid side, but they are also aware of the fact that their opponents Jamaica Tallawahs cannot be taken lightly. After losing the opening match, Jamaica looked better in their last outing against Barbodas Tridents, which will give them the confidence to perform to their best standards against Trinbago Knight Riders.

Tallawahs stars including Lendl Simmons, Kumar Sangakkara and Shakib Al Hasan will hold the key to their team's chances to beat the Knight Riders. Pakistan's Imad Wasim and Mohammad Sami have a tough job in their hand in the bowling department to stop the big hitters of Knight Riders from scoring quick runs. The duo has a huge role to play for Jamaica Tallawahs on Wednesday.

However, they cannot just depend on their big players, all of them have to play as a collective unit on Wednesday to emerge as winners.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The seventh match of CPL 2017 between Trinbago and Jamaica will start at 8 pm local time, 5:30 am IST, 12 am GMT.

Live streaming and TV coverage information

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv

UK: BT Sport. Live streaming: BT Sport online

Australia: TV: Fox Sports Live streaming: Foxtel Go

Bangladesh: TV: Sony Six. Live streaming: Sony Liv

Pakistan: Live streaming: Facebook

Middle East: TV: OSN. Live streaming: OSN Play

Sri Lanka: TV: Sony Six

Trinidad: TV: CNC-3