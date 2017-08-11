Trinbago Knight Riders take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the ninth match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League season at Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday.

The Dwayne Bravo-led side are sitting on the top of the points table with two wins from three matches so far. Trinbago opened their campaign with back-to-back wins against St Lucia Stars in the home and away matches, but fell to Jamaica Tallawahs at home on Thursday, August 9.

Trinbago top-order fired with Colin Munro and Darren Bravo scoring freely, but they suffered a horrible collapse, losing their last eight wickets for just 38 runs.

Sunil Narine and Kevon Cooper impressed with four wickets between them, but a solid opening stand between Kumar Sangakkara and Lendl Simmons sealed the game for Tallawahs.

It seems the Trinbago big hitters are not liking the slow wicket at Port of Spain. Notably, they crushed St Lucia at Gros Islet by nine wickets after a Brendon McCullum special on August 4, but they were made to work hard at home by the Stars in the return leg at Trinidad.

It will be interesting to see how the likes of McCullum, Munro and Narine go about their business at Trinidad against Amazon Warriors, who have lost two on the trot to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Shadab Khan vs Rashid Khan

Two of the most exciting teenage leg-spin sensations will be in action on what is expected to be spin-friendly conditions in Trinidad. While Shadab has already picked up four wickets from three matches, his Afghanistan counterpart Rashid has not had a good start in the tournament.

The 18-year-old was taken to the cleaners by Chris Gayle in the second match against the Patriots on August 6. However, on a slow surface, Rashid can be dangerous with his skiddy action and wrong'uns that have troubled the best in the business.

The young leggie along with left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul will be key against the big-hitting Trinbago batting unit. Seasoned T20 campaigner Rayad Emrit has been disciplined so far and he needs to forge a good combination with Sohail Tanvir with the new ball.

Pakistan import Babar Azam is a key member of Warriors' batting unit that has failed to fire in the first two games.

However, the return of fit-again skipper Martin Guptill, who missed their second game due to injury, will be a big boost to the team, who will be tested by an all-round Trinbago bowling attack, which has Pakistan.

