Be it a marriage ceremony or big-scale corporate events, there are companies out there offering their managing skills to make sure everything goes on smoothly and as planned. But how important is organizing the event management industry, which demands proficient 'managing' skills as its fundamental DNA?

Mohammed Saleem, CEO of Trescon — an emerging event management and business solutions company — spoke candidly during the latest BizTalk interaction about the challenges and limitations of the events industry and how his company overcame the obstacles with perseverance and dedication.

In conversation with International Business Times India's Executive Editor, Danish Manzoor, Saleem spoke about his journey in the events industry, where he started as a sales executive and went up the ladder to become the CEO of his own start-up, Trescon Global.

The thirst to do something new and innovative in the events industry led Saleem to start Trescon, he said.

Challenging the monotonous work culture of the events industry was the main idea behind the start-up, which successfully started off World Blockchain Summit. The event was the first in the blockchain sphere to be endorsed by Smart Dubai Government and Dubai Economy at the same time.

Trescon's business model is B2B, which connects businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, demand generation and consulting services.

Saleem said the events industry in India is expected to reach Rs 10,000 crore by 2020. The rapidly-growing events industry brings in more opportunities for Trescon, said Saleem while speaking in an exclusive interview with IBTimes, India.