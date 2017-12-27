Well, the most important part of a woman's look is her hairstyle. Her identity reflects on her haircut and hairstyle. Having a good hairstyle complements her personality and appearance. A bad hair can turn down your entire look.

Want to try some trendsetting hairstyles? From long hair to short hair, here are the transformative hairstyles inspired by Bollywood celebrities.

Envious puff bun of Deepika Padukone

The ultimate diva of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone carries her hairstyles in an aesthetic way. Puff updos along with her captivating smile always make us jealous. Be it an ethnic wear or a formal outfit, Deepika looks stunning with her elegant front puff buns.

Signature updo hairstyle of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

World's most beautiful woman has attached a signature updo hairstyle at the World Premiere of one of her movies in London. Even today, her fabulous hairstyle was appreciated by many fan followers. The actress, bestowed with her elegance, appeared in a Sabyasachi saree with an impeccable make-up.

Gorgeous curls of Kangana Ranaut

Queen of Bollywood doesn't compromise on anything when it comes to styling her hair. Curls are the secret of her beauty, the actress says. Kangana knows very well to flaunt in her curly hair. She pairs her curly hair with an ethnic lehenga or a maxi dress.

Alia Bhatt in a cute heart braid

While giving back-to-back hits in the Bollywood, young star Alia Bhatt always experiments with new hairstyles and shares her cute images on Instagram. Many college girls copied her heart-shaped braid. She chose to wear Bijoux De Famille miniature figurines of Karl Lagerfeld and Coco Chanel. This simple hairstyle is ideal for casual outing.

Messy fishtail braid of Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee loves to show off her carefree hairstyles. Her fishtail braid gives her a complete casual look. The three-strand braid, just like a mermaid tail, is the best hairstyle for any casual occasion. Without much effort, this stylish hairdo can be copied for a medium-length hair.

Kareena Kapoor in high bun hair updo

Bollywood's bold and beautiful Kareena Kapoor takes all efforts to highlight her hair. She looked stunning in this high bun hair updo with a left loose hair at the side. Deeply shaded eye makeup added her charm. Doesn't she look gorgeous?

Wavy ponytail of Madhuri Dixit

The evergreen beauty of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit looks even better in her wavy hair. Though she makes breathtaking appearances during many events, the lady superstar deliberately chooses wavy hair to impress her fans. She wore a cobalt blue gown while endorsing a toothpaste brand. A major attraction was her sided wavy pony.

Malaika Arora Khan in top pony

Malaika Arora Khan keeps the best hairstyles that make her look simple but elegant. Her funky hairstyles too were much talked in B-town. However, she flaunts in top ponytails to give a perfect day-look. With a slight puff at the front, the actress keeps a pony by simply combing her hair backwards.

Side waves of Sonakshi Sinha

The Dabangg girl keeps an impeccable style sense, especially for her lustrous hair. Sonakshi wore an off-shoulder polka dress at a magazine launch. Her side-waved hairstyle brought her appreciation from every corner.

How to get this side wave hair? Use a medium-heat curler. Curl your medium-length hair from the middle. Push it towards your side, then fix the hair at the side with pins.

Preity Zinta in loose wavy hair

Preity Zinta—the dimpled beauty of Bollywood is not active in the tinsel town these days. But her stylish hairstyles are the most spoken aspect of her beauty. Her unique beauty features such as bright eyes and unique smile complement her hairstyle. Her beauty stands out in this breezy loose hair.