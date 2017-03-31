- Play Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
Trees are polluters too: Tree trunks release methane into the atmosphere
Forests are generally thought to absorb methane rather than emit it, but research in Maryland, US, has shown that tree trunks are slowly releasing the potent greenhouse gas into the environment.
