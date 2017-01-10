Transport secretary Chris Grayling calls rail strikes ‘not right, and not fair’

The latest strike by Southern train drivers is under way, the first of six day-long stoppages planned in January. Southern said it ran a handful of early trains from Brighton to London. The firm advised people not to attempt to travel unless it was essential. There are virtually no services now running. On a normal weekday Southern has 2,242 trains timetabled.
