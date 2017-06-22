Transformers: The Last Knight continues to underperform in North America, and rumours are rife that director Michael Bay and lead actor Mark Wahlberg are all set to depart from the franchise.

Wahlberg hinted at his departure from the franchise during an appearance on Graham Norton show. He said: "This is the last one. This is the last Transformers. Michael Bay has vowed that this is it. So I get my life back."

As for Bay, he revealed his intention to leave the franchise with a note on his website, saying: "With every Transformers film, I've said it would be my last. I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make-A-Wish kids that visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back. I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I'm blowing this one out."

There are a number of Transformers movies in the works, which include a Bumblebee movie, a Cybertron based animation film, and one set in Rome. There is no word yet on who will helm the franchise, but based on messages on social media many fans are hopeful that Bay will be lured back to direct the upcoming movies as well.

As for the lead, Screenrant suggests that it's time to shift focus to a female lead and Isabela Moner could just be the answer.

The Bumblebee movie is set to start production this August and it will hit screens next summer. Transformers 6 will hit the screens in the summer of 2019.