This week has to be one of the best weeks for fans. First the Thor: Ragnarok trailer was out and now, the Transformers have released their new trailer showing Optimus Prime.

The trailer starts off with a voice-over talking about the greatest legend. Shot in a picturesque location, the voice takes viewers to the changing history of Transformers. And suddenly, we see Optimus Prime taking a turn to the evil side as he marches to Earth without a leader out to kill everything and everyone. But, why?

Optimus Prime reveals in mere a sentence: For my world to live, yours must die! Fighting for his own kind, Optimus Prime is out to change history as he fights for his own to protect his kind.

The team will not give up on Optimus Prime, but will he give up on them? Find out on June 23.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer giving viewers some amazing visual effects as the team fights against Transformers for an epic battle. Imagine watching this is 3D!