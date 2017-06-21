The fifth instalment of the Transformers series, Transformers: The Last Knight, has opened to negative reviews from the critics. Several critics have panned the movie for being a mindless film.

Transformers: The Last Knight has received 17 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but this is not the first time that a Michael Bay-directorial action franchise has received such poor ratings. Transformers: Age of Extinction and Transformers: Dark of the Moon both were slammed by critics and received average ratings of 18 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

Also Read: Here's why Transformers: The Last Knight may leave you confused

The film features Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci, Anthony Hopkins, Isabela Moner, Laura Haddock, John Turturro, Santiago Cabrera, Liam Garrigan, Jerrod Carmichael and others.

Watch the trailer of Transformers: The Last Knight below

According to the critics, it is a charmless film that lacks soul and is pointless. The film got average two stars. However, several critics have also said that the new one is not as painful as other movies from the franchise.

Check out below what critics have said about the film:

Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian said: "And so the ageless, endless, pointless struggle between good and evil in the Transformer community recommences, and the final explosive showdown seems to be competing with Marvel movies for spectacle. But Marvel brings wit and fun."

Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly opined: "In rare moments, Bay does attempt to inject a little sense and context into the franchise's frenzied mash of Hasbro-toy kitsch and blockbuster bombast (Decepticons, apparently, eat Da Vinci Codes for breakfast, and something Fast and Furious for lunch)."

Steve Persall of Tampa Bay Times said: "That's the only way to explain the feeling that Transformers: The Last Knight isn't nearly as painful to sit through as Bay's four previous exploding toy boxes."

Megan Farokhmanesh of The Verge wrote: "Transformers never asks whether viewers want more. It just force-feeds the audience the same ideas this series has been rehashing for the last decade: generic heroes and big robots racing at breakneck speed toward a continually disappointing conclusion."

Todd VanDerWerff of Vox explained, "The Last Knight is a good reminder that in the eyes of director Michael Bay, the Transformers movies have always been at least one part disaster flick."