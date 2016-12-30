Cristiano Ronaldo could have become the become the world's most expensive player again with his agent Jorge Mendes revealing the Real Madrid superstar turned down the chance by rejecting a world record offer from a Chinese Super League club. China has become the new destination for several high-profile footballers in recent seasons.

Ronaldo wins Ballon d'Or

After Carlos Tevez became the highest paid footballer in the world – according to reports, the former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward will earn £615,000 a week – when he completed a move from boyhood club Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua, the Chinese Super League also attempted the ultimate coup by making an offer for the current Ballon d'Or winner.

Mendes revealed the unnamed Chinese club offered Real Madrid a world record transfer fee of €300million with over €100m on offer in wages. However, considering the strength of the league in China and the fact that Ronaldo is currently at one of the biggest clubs in the world, even if he might not be paid anywhere near that amount in wages, meant the deal was never really in play.

"Money is not everything, the Spanish club is his life," Mendes, one of the biggest agents in football, told Sky Sports Italia. "The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo.

"Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.

"He won the European Championship with Portugal, it's like winning the Italian league with Genoa – they were not the favourites."

The Chinese Super League are certainly taking some favourites to their shores, though, with Oscar of Chelsea also making a move, believed to be worth around £52m. However, it looks like to get someone like a Ronaldo or a Lionel Messi the Chinese Super League clubs might need some magical persuasion powers – or wait till they are in the absolute twilight of their careers – that do not involve just throwing crazy money at clubs and players.