Barcelona were dealt a major blow earlier in the month when PSG managed to sign their Brazilian forward Neymar in a world-record fee of £198m. It was only made possible after the French club activated his release clause.

Since then, Barcelona have been working tirelessly to find his replacement, and with deals for Philippe Coutinho not working according to plan, they want to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford next season.

However, the Spanish giants have managed to land Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a staggering deal of £97 million and £38m in add ons as well.

After Dembele was made aware of Barcelona's interest, the French youngster was determined to join Barcleona and did not attend Dortmund training, and the team management suspended him for his act.

Though Barcelona signed the player, the Spanish team are still keen on securing the services of Phillipe Coputinho. The Liverpool playmaker has handed a transfer request, but the owners, FSG, and manager Jurgen Klopp have made it clear that they will not sell the player at any price.

Barcelona have witnessed their offers being rejected three times, and reports suggest that the fourth one is coming, but Liverpool remain firm in their stance. Interesting few days remain in this transfer saga with the window getting closed on August 31.

But, Barcelona seems to have a long-term plan, which can be understood from their interest in Rashford. He is one of the bright prospects in world football, and is destined to be one of the top players in the near future.

As per Don Balon, Barcelona will make a huge bid for Rashford next summer.

Will Manchester United sell their player?

It would take an astronomical amount to take Rashford to Barcelona. Considering how quality players' prices have shot up this transfer window, and if United decided to sell, it could be more than £180 million.

Now, that is some price, which would be hard to turn down. What say, Jose Mourinho?