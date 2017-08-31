As we approach the transfer deadline day, the futures of some of the top stars in the Premier League remain uncertain.

However, the final day of the summer window, which closes on Thursday, August 31 at 11:59 pm BST, could turn out to be one of the busiest in the recent past as quite a few big names could switch clubs in the eleventh hour.

While, Manchester United and their cross-town rivals City are sitting pretty having got what they wanted so far, Liverpool are looking for some big late moves to end up on the right side. Defending Premier League champions Chelsea, who have been dumped by big names, are also looking to step up on the big day.

On the other hand, Arsenal, who have had a horrendous start to their Premier League 2017/18 season, will be trying to retain their stars, including Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, as interest from other clubs are increasing.

Notably, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has already agreed a £40m move to Liverpool after saying no to Antonio Conte's men.



IBTimes India compiles a list of top five stars, who are considered hot properties on the deadline day...

Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have already rejected three bids, latest being £114m, from Barcelona, who are looking to signing the 25-year-old Brazilian as a replacement for Neymar. However, the La Liga giants are willing to go for one more bid before moving on.

However, Liverpool made a smart move when they snapped up Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal on Wednesday, August 30. Notably, Jurgen Klopp has been eyeing Thomas Lemar from Monaco, but the Ligue 1 side rejected a recent £64.5m from the Reds.

It will be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club manages to hold on to Coutinho, who has not featured in a single game so far this season owing to a back injury.

Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City, who have already landed top-quality players in Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Ederson Moraes and Danilo among others, after splashing more than £200m in the summer window, are looking to splashing further £100m on the deadline day on Alexis Sanchez and Jonny Evans.

Sanchez, who Arsenal are willing to retain, could be a key player to Pep Guardiola, whose side are in need of a top-quality striker. Notably, City have had their £50m bid rejected, earlier this week, but the league giants are willing to come up with a £70m bid in a straight-cash deal.

It was reported earlier that Raheem Sterling could be involved in a swap deal, but Guardiola is not keen on letting the striker go after his brilliant start to the season, according to reports.

Arsenal though would want to sign a suitable replacement before they let go of one of most consistent strikers of the league in the recent past.

Virgil van Dijk

Despite not playing since January due to an ankle injury, interest for the Dutch centre-back was at an all-time high in the summer window.

Van Dijk was keen on moving to Anfield and Liverpool are thus confident of signing him on the deadline day. A fee reported to be around £70m is likely to get a stubborn Southampton let go off their star and Jurgen Klopp's side must have to pay around £100,000 per week for the Dutch star.

Julian Draxler

Arsenal are gearing up for a crazy deadline day as they have already let go Oxlade-Chamberlain and are possibly set to lose one of their biggest stars - Sanchez -- to Guardiola's City.

However, before Arsene Wenger decides to let go off his Chilean striker, he is willing to complete the signing of Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain.

Notably, the 23-year-old German international was told he could leave after Neymar arrived in Paris following a world-record deal.

Wenger has had a long-standing interest to sign Draxler and this time the winger could mean a lot, given Sanchez is on his way out of the club.

Moreover, Draxler is reportedly available for £32m and Arsenal will be more than happy to bring him to the Premier League at that price.

Gareth Bale

United, who had made three solid signings in the summer window, are still on the lookout for a winger.

After negotiations for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic fell through, Mourinho might still pursue Bale, who according to Real Madrid, is not for sale.

However, with Marco Asensio in good form, Bale's chances of being a permanent feature of the playing XI remains bleak. Also, Real fans booed the Welsh winger during the La Liga's side 2-2 draw against Valencia on Sunday, which has given United another ray of hope.