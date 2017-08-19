In a major train accident, as many as six coaches of Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed near Khatauli railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday.

The incident took place at about 5.50 pm in Khatauli which lies about 40 km away from Muzzafarnagar. The train was headed from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Uttar Pradesh: Six coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derail in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli pic.twitter.com/KBxd9NytBf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017

According to reports, several casualties are feared. According to ABP News, one of the coaches might have crashed into a nearby house and there are chances that people living in that house might have been injured.

The district administration officials have reached the derailment site. The NDRF teams are on spot to conduct rescue operation at the Khatauli railway station in Muzaffarnagar.

An Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) led by DSP Anup Singh is on its way to the site on the instructions of UP ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar, according to The Hindu.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has said that medical vans have been rushed to the site. All efforts are being taken to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations.

I am personally monitoring situation.Hv instructed senior officers to reach site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations https://t.co/OCpgUGhg5y — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called the accident a sad one.

रेल हादसे में घायल यात्रियों का समुचित इलाज होगा, हर संभव मदद पहुंचाने के निर्देश दे दिए गए है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 19, 2017

You can watch the video here:

#WATCH: Visuals from the train derailment site in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli; 6 coaches have derailed. More details awaited #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/AiNdfKV7oS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017

