Train slams into car after driver goes through level crossing

  • February 28, 2017 16:34 IST
    By Storyful
Train slams into car after driver goes through level crossing Close
A car was rammed by a train in the Polish town of Czerwionka-Leszczyny on 16 February as it was driving past a level crossing. The footage was released as a stark reminder by the Polish railway lines, saying that 98% of accidents are caused by driver, we want to draw attention to how important it is to exercise caution and observe traffic regulations. It was reported that the driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition
loading image
IBT TV
Mexican activists paint giant border wall message for Donald Trump
Most popular