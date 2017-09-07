Following the overwhelming response to IT movie, another Stephen King adaptation is lined up for release. Gerald's Game is based on the author's 1992 novel. Netflix has dropped the trailer for the thriller.

Also read: IT movie review round-up: Stephen King's film is a 'terrifying piece of classic horror'

The highly-anticipated King adaptation revolves around Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) and his wife Jessie Burlingame, who head to their romantic getaway in western Maine. The couple gets involved in kinky sex games. Jessie is handcuffed and a feeling of fear comes over her as she requests Gerald to untie her.

But Gerald dies and she is left alone tied to the bed along with a hungry stray dog. To make matters worse, she is trapped in that isolated house with some nightmarish memories from her childhood.

Watch the trailer below.

In the trailer, Jessie Burlingame is seen handcuffed in one scene and the scene may remind viewers of E L James' Fifty Shades of Grey.

Here is the official synopsis of Stephen King adaptation Gerald's Game:

Breaking free will require more than keeping her sanity. Based on a novel by Stephen King, Gerald's Game comes to Netflix on September 29.