Skoda India launched a special edition of the Rapid sedan christened the Monte Carlo edition in August this year. However, the company has been restrained by a Delhi court from using "Monte Carlo" moniker on October 14 over infringement of Ludhiana-based clothing and apparel company Monte Carlo Fashions' trademark. Now the company has renamed the Monte Carlo edition as Edition X.

An advertisement published in a local newspaper confirms that the same Rapid Monte Carlo has been re-introduced as the Edition X. All the new additions of the Monte Carlo edition have been retained in Edition X as it is.

The jazzed-up version of the Rapid boasts of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a Monte Carlo badge on the B-pillar and projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps. The special-edition stands out for the extravagant black-colour touches at the roof foil, radiator grille, ORVM caps, rear diffuser and at tailgate spoiler to enhance its sporty character.

The Rapid Edition X's cabin is Piano Black affair. The red contrast stitching on steering wheel and gear knob add flavour. Red and Black leatherette seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, stainless steel foot pedals, scuff plates, special cushion pillows and footwell illumination are the other new additions. It also flaunts 6.5-inch infotainment system compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powertrains will remain untouched. The 1.5-litre diesel mill generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000rpm while the 1.6-litre MPI petrol mill develops 104bhp of power and 153Nm of torque.

The Rapid Edition X comes in two dual-colour options — Flash Red with black and Candy White with black. The special edition has been priced starting from Rs 10.75 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.