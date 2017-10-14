Skoda India had launched a special edition of the Rapid sedan christened the Monte Carlo edition in August this year. The special edition pays homage to Skoda's racing heritage and comes with some prominent cosmetic add-ons. However, the company will have discontinue the special edition or rename it soon.

Skoda Auto India has been restrained by a Delhi court from using "Monte Carlo" moniker, reports ET Auto. Ludhiana-based clothing and apparel company Monte Carlo Fashions approached the court over infringement of its trademark by the automobile major.

"It is crystal clear that the automobile company, by launching a variant of its car under the clothing company's trademark, had committed infringement," Additional district judge Mukesh Kumar said.

"The plaintiff has a prima facie case on merit and balance of convenience also lies in its favour. The plaintiff would suffer irreparable loss if injunction is not granted," the court observed while passing a temporary injunction.

Varun Lal and Rahul Singh, counsel of Monte Carlo company, informed the court that the clothing company is a prior user and the registered proprietor of the trademark, and its unauthorised use by the automobile company was in violation of the trademark rights of the clothing brand under the Trade Marks Act, 1999.

How will Skoda India respond to the court order remains to be seen? Skoda India launched the Rapid Monte Carlo Edition at a starting price of Rs 10.75 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The jazzed-up version of the Rapid boasts of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a Monte Carlo badge on the B-pillar and projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps.

The special-edition stands out for the extravagant black-colour touches at the roof foil, radiator grille, ORVM caps, rear diffuser and at tailgate spoiler to enhance its sporty character.

The Monte Carlo edition comes in two dual-colour options — Flash Red with black and Candy White with black.