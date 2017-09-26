Hurricane Marias outer bands are expected to skirt the East coast. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for North Carolina as Maria rapidly swirls in the East Atlantic. Now a Category 1 hurricane, Maria is expected to stay off the US coast. Maria has already pummeled the Caribbean, leaving at least 30 dead and thousands homeless.
Tracking Hurricane Maria
Hurricane Marias outer bands are expected to skirt the East coast. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for North Carolina as Maria rapidly swirls in the East Atlantic. Now a Category 1 hurricane, Maria is expected to stay off the US coast. Maria has already pummeled the Caribbean, leaving at least 30 dead and thousands homeless.
- September 26, 2017 09:29 IST
