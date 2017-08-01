Two famous offerings of Toyota Kirloskar Motor in India -- Fortuner and Innova Crysta -- are again leading the way for the carmaker. Toyota posted its best ever sales in July by selling a total of 1,7750 units in the domestic market.

The tremendous response to Fortuner and Innova Crysta has helped the company to achieve a 43 percent growth in the market when compared to the sales during the same period last year. Innova Crysta has seen impressive growth in July, with over 9,300 units sold. On the other hand, the new Fortuner found 3,400 takers in the last month, which is by far the highest ever figure posted since the launch of the SUV.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Innova Crysta petrol is powered by an inline 4-cyl 2.7-litre unit that can churn out 164bhp at 5,200 rpm and 250Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The transmission in the petrol avatar of the MPV is taken care of by a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox.

In the diesel avatars of the Innova Crysta, the power is handled by either a 2.4-litre or a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The 2,393cc diesel engine develops 148bhp of power and 243Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual gearbox, while the 2,755cc mill churns out 172bhp and 360Nm of torque and is coupled to six-speed automatic gearbox.

New Toyota Fortuner

The new Fortuner comes with a 2.7-litre petrol engine or a 2.8-litre diesel motor under the hood. While the diesel variant is tuned to generate a power of 175bhp and 420Nm of torque, the petrol mill pumps in 164bhp of power along with 245Nm of torque.