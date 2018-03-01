Toyota's soon-to-be-launched Yaris sedan is back on the public road for testing after it was unveiled at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. The latest prototype of Yaris was spotted undergoing testing in Bengaluru the other day without any hint of camouflage.

Toyota Yaris sedan, which will be positioned below the Corolla Altis in the company's line-up for India, will go up against the well-established Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City. The Yaris is expected to be launched in India in May this year with the bookings for the model opening from April.

Built on Toyota's renowned philosophy of QDR (Quality, Durability & Reliability), the Yaris comes with features like projector headlamps with LED guide and DRLs (daytime running lamps), LED rear combi lamp, bold and wide front grille and shark fin antenna on the exterior.

Inside the cabin, the new Toyota Yaris gets piano black interiors with waterfall design instrument panel and packs a slew of features like vibration control glass for windshield and door, rear armrest with cup holders, rear sunshade, leather upholstery, adjustable headrest, and steering-mounted audio controls.

On the safety front, the new Toyota Yaris comes equipped with 7 airbags (including curtain and knee airbags), a tire pressure monitoring system, disc brakes on all wheels, rear camera, ISOFIX child seat anchor, rain sensing wiper and many more. Other highlighted features in the Yaris include the roof-mounted air vents with ambient illumination, 60:40 split rear seats and rear sunshades.

Under the hood, the Yaris will be offered only in the petrol engine option. It comes with a 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i petrol engine mated to either a seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or a six-speed manual transmission. It also features paddle shift and cruise control.

To be made at the company's plant near Bengaluru, Yaris, the new contender in the competitive B-segment is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Image Source: RushLane