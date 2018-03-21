Toyota Yaris, the upcoming B-segment sedan slated to rival current front-runners like Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, has been stirring debates in the auto corridor since its debut in February at the Auto Expo 2018.

The company had revealed then that the Yaris would be launched in India by May this year, but kept the exact launch date under wraps, providing adequate fodder for the rumor mills.

According to a recent report of OverDrive, the launch of the new Toyota Yaris sedan has now been scheduled for April 24. The report also says bookings for the model are already open at some of the dealerships while the company will start accepting orders officially from April.

The latest report, citing the dealerships of Toyota, also notes that the deliveries of the Yaris sedan will commence the same day as the rumored launch. We have to wait to see if an official communication from Toyota will set the records straight.

Meanwhile, Toyota has kick-started the promotional campaign for its soon-to-be-launched Yaris and released a video of the sedan highlighting its features. The Yaris, which will be positioned as a premium sedan in the market, will come packed with a host of class-leading features.

Some of the notable features of the Yaris are roof-mounted AC vents, an adjustable rear center headrest, an electrically-adjustable driver's seat, ambient lighting, a tire-pressure monitoring system and seven airbags.

Toyota Yaris will get projector headlamps with LED guide and DRLs (daytime running lamps), an LED rear combi-lamp, a bold and wide front grille and a shark-fin antenna on the exterior.

The Yaris will be offered only in the petrol engine option in India. The 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine will be mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission. The CVT variants will get paddle shifters.

As for pricing, the new sedan is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8-12 lakh. Apart from Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the new Toyota Yaris will also see competition from Volkswagen Vento and Hyundai Verna.